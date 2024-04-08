🔬 🔑 Tumor Epigenetics: DNA Methylation And Gene Hijacking 🧬

👀 Ever wondered how cancer cunningly hijacks our genes, fueling its growth while suppressing our defenses? 🤔

🤝 Dive into the fascinating world of tumor epigenetics with Kara Fitzgerald the medical director of The Sandy Hook Clinic, host of New Frontiers and Functional Medicine.💊🔥

🎙️ https://bit.ly/3T3YH2u

🌟 💡 Join as she explores DNA methylation, a resilient epigenetic mark that cancer exploits to its advantage. Also Discover how these genetic hijackings persist across cell divisions and even have the potential to be inherited. 💖

🔍 Unravel the mysteries of cancer's genetic manipulation and uncover the keys to potential breakthroughs in treatment and prevention. 🕵️

😞 Don't miss out 🎬

🔊 Learn more by clicking the link in our bio or description above. 🔗