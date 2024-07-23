SCARY TOS-1A! Ukrainian stronghold in Avdeevka direction dismantled by it

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Heavy flamethrower system TOS-1A "Solntsepek" with thermobaric ammunition, set fire to the positions of Ukrainian troops who were hiding in trenches, fortified buildings and light armored vehicles on Avdeevka direction. TOS-1A is a very formidable weapon and no one has any analogues to such a system yet. "There is no place to hide, that's why the enemy is very afraid," said the combat vehicle commander.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
