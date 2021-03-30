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The District Of Corporatocracy Superstate
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110 views • March 30, 2021
It should be blindingly obvious by now. Joe Biden is a complete liar.
But there must be a method to his increasing dementia as those around him call all the shots rendering the United States a full blown corpratocracy with the Executive power of our supposed Republic in the hands of who really knows.
And now by any means necessary. The foreign corporatocracy that owns Joe Biden wants to make The District of Columbia a state.
But who would be the beneficiary of this superstate?
Biden’s illegitimate legacy will be that of a useless career politician who attempted to seize the power of the Presidency and deliver it to his power hungry cohorts who are hell bent on destroying the American dream.
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=605fd870a744cc670570271e
But there must be a method to his increasing dementia as those around him call all the shots rendering the United States a full blown corpratocracy with the Executive power of our supposed Republic in the hands of who really knows.
And now by any means necessary. The foreign corporatocracy that owns Joe Biden wants to make The District of Columbia a state.
But who would be the beneficiary of this superstate?
Biden’s illegitimate legacy will be that of a useless career politician who attempted to seize the power of the Presidency and deliver it to his power hungry cohorts who are hell bent on destroying the American dream.
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=605fd870a744cc670570271e
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