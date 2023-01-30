https://gettr.com/post/p26mw1r6fd2
01/24/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 66: People from all over the world reflect from their own experiences that the communist authoritarian regimes have negatively impacted their lives. We have to put an end to it.
01/24/2023 对邪恶说不 第66天：世界各地的人民通过自己的经历认为共产主义独裁政权对他们的生活产生了不好的影响。我们需要尽快结束它们。
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.