01/24/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 66: People from all over the world reflect from their own experiences that the communist authoritarian regimes have negatively impacted their lives. We have to put an end to it.





01/24/2023 对邪恶说不 第66天：世界各地的人民通过自己的经历认为共产主义独裁政权对他们的生活产生了不好的影响。我们需要尽快结束它们。



