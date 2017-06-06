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[Jun 6, 2017] Flat Earth | Curved Water Found- DEBUNKED [Decimal Z]
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74 views • November 24, 2021
Edited by Zack AKA Decimal Z (Dr. Zack)
✅Paypal: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=C4B9WRVVAWP2Y
✅Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/drzack
✅Bitcoin: 3N9YibNX8G6otuMLjQfm48NKBpe3KYQjfh
✅Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FE.Dr.Zack/
✅Decimal Z Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/DecimalZ
✅My Email: [email protected]
🔴If you are not a member of FECORE, and you want to mirror the video, you must wait 30 days after the video is released. And copy the description above and post it in the description of the video in your channel.
Another good video about the same thing and it shows NO CURVATURE
https://youtu.be/WtnqO8rCQnU
Karen B: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChDZF05GJwR9gf4XH33lrBg
Antonio's Video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hFh2gW3iLwE
My Email: [email protected]
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/drzack
Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/Zack123
IMPORTANT:
It seemed like I was talking about the wrong Power Lines in this video. My apologies to the Flat Earth Math. But even if the Power Lines are in a straight line, they can look curved because of refraction. I will try to make a second video to talk about more points, because I am more than sure that there is no curvature, not in that lake not anywhere on earth. If there was any curvature in that lake, then why don't we see it in Pontchartrain Bridge? All pictures of that bridge show no curvature. What's up with that?
I really didn't know there were other Power Lines in the lake, I looked for more but I could only found these so I thought they were the right ones. My bad, I wanted to ask the person who took the pictures but I never knew who he was.
The reason why I didn't delete the video is because the rest of the video is still valid, at least to me. If I find out that it's wrong, It will be deleted like always. So I am begging you guys to do your own experiment and trust your own eyes. I am just a human, I am not God, and I make mistakes. So this is why I am begging you to do your own research.
Some people are saying that Karen's table is not flat. Well she checked it twice and it was flat. There is another table in the video which is mine and it's longer and flat too. Next time we will try to use a counter or something that is not wood, because wood can lose its shape over time.
Anyway! We're just experimenting here. Because there is no curvature and these pictures are either fake or refraction is distorting the image of the last power lines.
Not buying it. Sorry. I might have made a mistake by talking about the wrong Power Lines and acusing the FEM for not doing his research but that is not the only thing that has been said in the video. I showed you a picture of the same bridge showing the earth bending upwards; does that prove the concave earth? I don't think so.
Cheers
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B
We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation.
http://tinyurl.com/FEFFmap or http://13.56.142.48/map
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Download and check it out today!
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
Tip in Pirate Chain (ARRR). Send to: zs16epm69r9mfjf7eteyx4nrjd7gvslk0479j6mfpugkrwe5xnck9y86yvg8gw39d0n0gdgvjdfhc3
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
✅Paypal: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=C4B9WRVVAWP2Y
✅Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/drzack
✅Bitcoin: 3N9YibNX8G6otuMLjQfm48NKBpe3KYQjfh
✅Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FE.Dr.Zack/
✅Decimal Z Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/DecimalZ
✅My Email: [email protected]
🔴If you are not a member of FECORE, and you want to mirror the video, you must wait 30 days after the video is released. And copy the description above and post it in the description of the video in your channel.
Another good video about the same thing and it shows NO CURVATURE
https://youtu.be/WtnqO8rCQnU
Karen B: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChDZF05GJwR9gf4XH33lrBg
Antonio's Video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hFh2gW3iLwE
My Email: [email protected]
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/drzack
Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/Zack123
IMPORTANT:
It seemed like I was talking about the wrong Power Lines in this video. My apologies to the Flat Earth Math. But even if the Power Lines are in a straight line, they can look curved because of refraction. I will try to make a second video to talk about more points, because I am more than sure that there is no curvature, not in that lake not anywhere on earth. If there was any curvature in that lake, then why don't we see it in Pontchartrain Bridge? All pictures of that bridge show no curvature. What's up with that?
I really didn't know there were other Power Lines in the lake, I looked for more but I could only found these so I thought they were the right ones. My bad, I wanted to ask the person who took the pictures but I never knew who he was.
The reason why I didn't delete the video is because the rest of the video is still valid, at least to me. If I find out that it's wrong, It will be deleted like always. So I am begging you guys to do your own experiment and trust your own eyes. I am just a human, I am not God, and I make mistakes. So this is why I am begging you to do your own research.
Some people are saying that Karen's table is not flat. Well she checked it twice and it was flat. There is another table in the video which is mine and it's longer and flat too. Next time we will try to use a counter or something that is not wood, because wood can lose its shape over time.
Anyway! We're just experimenting here. Because there is no curvature and these pictures are either fake or refraction is distorting the image of the last power lines.
Not buying it. Sorry. I might have made a mistake by talking about the wrong Power Lines and acusing the FEM for not doing his research but that is not the only thing that has been said in the video. I showed you a picture of the same bridge showing the earth bending upwards; does that prove the concave earth? I don't think so.
Cheers
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B
We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation.
http://tinyurl.com/FEFFmap or http://13.56.142.48/map
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Download and check it out today!
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
Tip in Pirate Chain (ARRR). Send to: zs16epm69r9mfjf7eteyx4nrjd7gvslk0479j6mfpugkrwe5xnck9y86yvg8gw39d0n0gdgvjdfhc3
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
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