1,000+ Catholic celebrate Latin Mass in Rome

More than 1000 Latin Mass devotees from many countries descended upon St. Peter's Basilica in Rome this past October to celebrate the 11th anniversary of Pope Benedict XVI's motu propio "Summorum Pontificum." That document freely allowed the traditional Latin mass to be celebrated by all Latin-rite priests and has since provided many faithful Catholics a deeper appreciation of their faith and the mystical Body of Christ. Follow LifeSiteNews's Louis Knuffke, who was on the ground to cover the event, to see how Latin and Gregorian Chant still ring true for believers within the heart of the Church.

