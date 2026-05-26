You Have 30 Seconds to Save Your City - The Sprint Missile

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Libraero takes an in depth look at the XMIM-99A Sprint Missile - one of the fastest missiles ever built. Learn about Sprint's developmental history and its amazing performance specifications. To find out more, visit Sprint at Libraero:
https://libraero.com/Subject/Sprint_M...
#militaryaviationhistory #militaryaviation #aviationhistory #coldwarsecrets
Libraero is an online aviation and aerospace history encyclopedia and museum. In addition to our catalog of historic aviation subjects, we present aviation documentary videos with interesting aerospace and aircraft themes. If you're interested in aviation and aerospace history, you can reach us at:
On the web: https://www.libraero.com
Patreon: / libraero
For inquiries, please contact us by email at: [email protected]
Music:
Shadows And Dust by Scott Buckley | www.scottbuckley.com.au
Music promoted by https://www.chosic.com/free-music/all/
Creative Commons CC BY 4.0
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
The Long Dark by Scott Buckley | www.scottbuckley.com.au
Music promoted by https://www.chosic.com/free-music/all/
Creative Commons CC BY 4.0
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Documentary by MaxKoMusic | https://maxkomusic.com/
Music promoted by https://www.chosic.com/free-music/all/
Creative Commons CC BY-SA 3.0
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Vanguard by Scott Buckley | www.scottbuckley.com.au
Music promoted by https://www.chosic.com/free-music/all/
Creative Commons CC BY 4.0
00:00Intro
00:40The Nuclear Reality
01:58The Engineering Madness
04:15The Nuclear Twist
04:48Why It Disappeared
06:53Outro
7:13End Screen