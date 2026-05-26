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You Have 30 Seconds to Save Your City - The Sprint Missile
Libraero
Libraero
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Libraero takes an in depth look at the XMIM-99A Sprint Missile - one of the fastest missiles ever built. Learn about Sprint's developmental history and its amazing performance specifications. To find out more, visit Sprint at Libraero:


https://libraero.com/Subject/Sprint_M...


#militaryaviationhistory #militaryaviation #aviationhistory #coldwarsecrets


Libraero is an online aviation and aerospace history encyclopedia and museum. In addition to our catalog of historic aviation subjects, we present aviation documentary videos with interesting aerospace and aircraft themes. If you're interested in aviation and aerospace history, you can reach us at:


On the web: https://www.libraero.com

Patreon: / libraero

For inquiries, please contact us by email at: [email protected]


Music:

Shadows And Dust by Scott Buckley | www.scottbuckley.com.au

Music promoted by https://www.chosic.com/free-music/all/

Creative Commons CC BY 4.0

https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...



The Long Dark by Scott Buckley | www.scottbuckley.com.au

Music promoted by https://www.chosic.com/free-music/all/

Creative Commons CC BY 4.0

https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...


Documentary by MaxKoMusic | https://maxkomusic.com/

Music promoted by https://www.chosic.com/free-music/all/

Creative Commons CC BY-SA 3.0

https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...


Vanguard by Scott Buckley | www.scottbuckley.com.au

Music promoted by https://www.chosic.com/free-music/all/

Creative Commons CC BY 4.0

https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...

Keywords
sciencemilitarynuclear waraviation
Chapters

00:00Intro

00:40The Nuclear Reality

01:58The Engineering Madness

04:15The Nuclear Twist

04:48Why It Disappeared

06:53Outro

7:13End Screen

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy