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Immigration Reform Law Institute: Courts may soon force Biden admin. to finish the border wall
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40 views • December 09, 2021
The head of litigation for the Immigration Reform Law Institute told One America News that within months the courts may force the Biden administration to continue building the wall along the southern border. One America's John Hines has more from Washington.
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