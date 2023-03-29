Create New Account
Human Soul – Process of Incarnation, Does Soul Split Exist from God’s Perspective? Can the Soul Union State Occur Without Receiving God’s Love? When the Soul Individualisation Begins and Ends?
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Published 20 hours ago |

Original:https://youtu.be/ZyHt0-do_74

20160610-1130 The Creation Of My Real Self


Cut:

06m32s - 14m02s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com




“IT’S IMPOSSIBLE FOR THE SOUL UNION STATE TO OCCUR WITHOUT RECEIVING GOD’S LOVE. BUT THE SOUL ENERGETICALLY IS STILL JOINED TOGETHER.”

@09m25s


Keywords
godspiritualityenergysoulnew agegods lawsconceptionincarnationsimpledivine loveinstinctssoul foodsoulmatestwin flames in new agesoul splitying yangsoul unionnew new agesoul searchsoul developmentsoul transformationindividualisationgenetic structure

