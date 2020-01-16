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Multiple Sclerosis - Storm Brendan - Things I'm Grateful For Today
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13 views • January 16, 2020
#multiplesclerosis #chronic #gratitude
And discord is here if you wanna chat. Just leave a message in the request membership to get a role so you can chat in the other rooms.You can find out if I am streaming and at what time here
https://discord.gg/rdQUxnJ
Things I'm grateful for today
1. It is lovely and warm in my apartment
2. My oven is fixed
3. Flu is definitely on the way out
4. Busiest stream last night
5. Finally got the other motion sensor light working
And discord is here if you wanna chat. Just leave a message in the request membership to get a role so you can chat in the other rooms.You can find out if I am streaming and at what time here
https://discord.gg/rdQUxnJ
Things I'm grateful for today
1. It is lovely and warm in my apartment
2. My oven is fixed
3. Flu is definitely on the way out
4. Busiest stream last night
5. Finally got the other motion sensor light working
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