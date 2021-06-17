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Link between Covid & Vaccine and contracting Mad Cow?
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42 views • June 17, 2021
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Cindy
https://endpts.com/jose-baselga-acclaimed-drug-hunter-physician-and-astrazenecas-pioneering-cancer-rd-chief-has-died/
NC Catholic priest, diagnosed with rare brain disease just last month, dies at age 53
https://www.charlotteobserver.com/living/religion/article251639598.html
Mysterious brain disease emerges in New Brunswick: What doctors know so far https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GcE7GnUXkIc
Study finds 1 in 3 COVID survivors suffer brain disease
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-pNSGenz4Tw
Cindy
https://endpts.com/jose-baselga-acclaimed-drug-hunter-physician-and-astrazenecas-pioneering-cancer-rd-chief-has-died/
NC Catholic priest, diagnosed with rare brain disease just last month, dies at age 53
https://www.charlotteobserver.com/living/religion/article251639598.html
Mysterious brain disease emerges in New Brunswick: What doctors know so far https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GcE7GnUXkIc
Study finds 1 in 3 COVID survivors suffer brain disease
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-pNSGenz4Tw
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