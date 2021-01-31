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Dr. Lee Merrit Interview - Warfare 5.0, COVID19, mRNA “Vaccines” & Hydroxychloroquine Suppression
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220 views • January 31, 2021
Direct download here: https://astringit.com/vid/drlee.mp4
My YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/JamesJohnson5
This video was censored/removed from my YouTube channel on 2/6/21. It was approaching 100k views when it was removed. There is a lot packed into this interview. Incredibly enlightening. She talks about 5th generation warfare, the potential of covid-19 being part of a binary bioweapon in conjunction with the mRNA vaccines. This is a MUST WATCH. Please give the original creators of this content a follow over at TNA The New American Video:
https://www.youtube.com/user/TheNewAmericanVideo
Their original post of this video on YouTube has been removed/censored and their channel received a "strike". Please download and share before it's gone.
My YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/JamesJohnson5
This video was censored/removed from my YouTube channel on 2/6/21. It was approaching 100k views when it was removed. There is a lot packed into this interview. Incredibly enlightening. She talks about 5th generation warfare, the potential of covid-19 being part of a binary bioweapon in conjunction with the mRNA vaccines. This is a MUST WATCH. Please give the original creators of this content a follow over at TNA The New American Video:
https://www.youtube.com/user/TheNewAmericanVideo
Their original post of this video on YouTube has been removed/censored and their channel received a "strike". Please download and share before it's gone.
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