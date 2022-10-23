Create New Account
Vaxx vs. Unvaxx Study Undergoes Unfounded Medical Journal Retraction | Ep. 36
We The Patriots USA
Published a month ago

One anonymous reader complaint led to a medical journal retracting and suspending Dr. Paul Thomas' medical license when his team found inconvenient evidence in their latest "Vaxxed vs. Unvaxxed" study. Dr. James Lyons-Weiler joins Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA to discuss his latest study that concluded the original study was legitimate and one every parent should know about (but they don't want you to.)


