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Live at 5 with Steffen Rowe 10/19/2021
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20 views • October 19, 2021
Today Steffen covers the planned release of 'non-toxic' gas in New York in a "Bio Attack Readiness Test". We're required to trust the non-toxic gas test as we are required to trust the covid "vaccine". MSM fails to report on the FDA hearings as crucial information is kept from the public again. We hear of the loss of double-jabbed Colin Powell's passing and the deliberate discussion of food items being destroyed.
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