GOD does not tempt us with evil
6 views • 1 day ago
- James lesson #60; Often GOD will use wicked people, sin or evil to guide, teach or discipline HIS children. Note 1Kings 22, this is great example of GOD allowing evil to take its course within false prophets. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!
