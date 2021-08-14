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APPARENTLY MASS MURDER WAS NOT THEIR THING. NURSE INJECTS UP TO 8500 WILL SALINE INSTEAD OF VACCINE
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140 views • August 14, 2021
Lives saved. And if you were one of them and you have not had any covid issues will you be stupid enough to get vaccinated again? My guess is the majority will do just that. His/Her mistake was not keeping it secret. They interview a lady from the "Crisis Intervention Team"...seems like to me the crisis intervention team was already there. Maybe not enough people in the area were sick and dying so that played a part in this?
"Delta" variant is a complete fraud. They are making it up as they go along: https://www.bitchute.com/video/uHKpSK4sFiHT/
How can they have a surge of a variant they cannot test for???
"Delta" variant is a complete fraud. They are making it up as they go along: https://www.bitchute.com/video/uHKpSK4sFiHT/
How can they have a surge of a variant they cannot test for???
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