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Facebook Has Been Caught Listening To It's Users Conversations
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1473 views • August 15, 2019
Not only does Facebook spy on you, but a new report reveals Facebook hired contractors to transcribe user's conversations! Frank Cavanagh joins Owen to discuss how Big Tech is actually "Big Brother".
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