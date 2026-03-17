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Red Code Alert – The Scripted Show Is Collapsing and You're Finally Seeing the Glitches
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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John Michael Chambers delivers a stark and urgent message: you are not watching politics. You are watching a movie. A global psyop designed to keep you docile, divided, and staring at a screen while the real war for your soul rages behind the curtain.


For decades, the deep state weaponized Operation Mockingbird, turning your TV into a mind control device. Fake leaders. Staged crises. Endless lies. It was never left versus right. It was humanity versus the cabal's control machine.


But now the script is failing. The glitches are everywhere:


Inauguration events revealed as studio productions with fake skies and disappearing crowds.


Castle Rock Studios doubling as the White House set.


Impossible shadows, hands phasing through objects like cheap CGI.


Politicians and crisis actors exposed as paid stand-ins, reading lines, multiple body doubles.


Trump wasn't joking when he said "central casting." Many of the faces you've trusted aren't even real. The real ones refused the script and are already in Gitmo.


Executive Orders 13818 and 13848 gave the military the power to seize assets, prosecute enemies, and commandeer the lying media. The battlefield is your screen. Your mind.


Q said: "You cannot tell people the truth. You must show them." Dumping the full truth too fast would have shattered minds and sparked chaos. So they ran a controlled movie—slow exposure, staged contradictions, escalating red pills—to guide the masses to furious awakening.

NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
qoperation mockingbirdexecutive order 13818media deceptionjohn michael chambersglitchesexecutive order 13848staged crisesglobal psyopcabal controlcastle rock studioscontrolled awakening
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