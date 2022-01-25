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Torba Sponsers AFPAC III
Heraclius610
Heraclius610
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20 views • January 25, 2022
I get the feeling like I would be a better writer than speaker because I forgot to mention that Torba's also trying to bring more people to Gab. WitNats SHOULD want this as it allows them normies to redpill. If you are right, then you aren't locked in a room with normies, they're locked in a room with you.

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How to engage in activism: https://effectiveactivist.com/intro/
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