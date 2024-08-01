TATERTOT'S CURRENT WH PRESS SECRETARY ☭ MET WITH COMMUNIST AS KNEEPAD'S STAFFER

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kambree - This video will blow your mind! Kamala was raised in a communist home, raised around communist people and to this day is FUNDED by communist. This video could end her career. Biden’s current W.H. press secretary, met with COMMUNIST as Kamala’s staffer.
Source: https://x.com/KamVTV/status/1818848379759194457
Thumbnail: https://libertyfirst.org/phoney-kamala-harris-merely-continues-the-existing-communist-regime-against-we-the-people/
