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BREONNA TAYLOR SEARCH WARRANT RELEASED - WAS WARRANT VALID & JUSTIFIED - MEDIA LYING CAUSING RIOTS | THINK LIKE A COP
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36 views • September 25, 2020
All I hear on the news is this future doctor Taylor was a great citizen and had nothing to do with anything and the cops just shot her because she was black. After reviewing the Search Warrant, this is just a Flat Out Lie.
Here is LINK TO WARRANT: http://www.thinklikeacop.org/BreonnaTaylo%20Searchwarrant.pdf
Rick's channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thinklikeacop/
My comment: Now this is an excellent video, Rick - this is where your expertise and experience counts.
The entire edifice of "no-knock warrants" was designed to set up Blacks/Hispanics/lower class various as HOSTILES/non-humans - do you ASK A DOG, OR DO YOU DEMAND COMPLIANCE? This is the Morgenthau Plan turned into LEO 101...except now the German soldiers are the aforementioned population...and now you get to be mean!
Here is LINK TO WARRANT: http://www.thinklikeacop.org/BreonnaTaylo%20Searchwarrant.pdf
Rick's channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thinklikeacop/
My comment: Now this is an excellent video, Rick - this is where your expertise and experience counts.
The entire edifice of "no-knock warrants" was designed to set up Blacks/Hispanics/lower class various as HOSTILES/non-humans - do you ASK A DOG, OR DO YOU DEMAND COMPLIANCE? This is the Morgenthau Plan turned into LEO 101...except now the German soldiers are the aforementioned population...and now you get to be mean!
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