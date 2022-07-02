LNR troops entered Lisichansk. A kindergarten previously occupied by the Ukrainian army was found on the outskirts of the city. Liberation continues!

Overview of the Battle for Lysichansk

More than 2 thousand Ukrainian militants remain in the city itself, but the encirclement is shrinking quite quickly:

▪️Privolye, Shipilovka and Novodruzhesk on the outskirts of Lisichansk have already been liberated.

▪️The LPR army is successfully advancing in the north of the city. The entry of units to the central streets of the city - Pobedy Avenue and Sosyura Street was confirmed.

▪️The "Brave" battalions are actively advancing from the south from the side of the Gelatin plant and the village of Belaya Gora, at the same time developing success to the north, cutting the last road from the city of Lisichansk - Belogorovka





Thus, more than 50% percent of the city and suburbs have already been liberated from the Nazis. The units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and foreign mercenaries who did not have time to retreat from the city will have to make a choice between captivity and destruction in the coming days.