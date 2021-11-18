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Chlorine Dioxide? MMS? Sodium Chlorite? CDS? What is the difference between these?
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5084 views • November 18, 2021
This video is for the new people looking into making and using Chlorine Dioxide for medicinal purposes. I go through the 3 different ways to make and us it. 1. SODIUM CHLORITE + WATER 2. ACTIVATED MMS (Sodium Chlorite + Acid) and 3. CDS (Chlorine Dioxide Gas Infused into Water). I would also call this video the "nuts and bolds of making Chlorine Dioxide".
Learn more about Chlorine Dioxide as medicine Below...
Free Ebook Downloadable at this Link: https://chlorinedioxidetruth.weebly.com/
Free Spreadsheets Link (Downloadable or copy-able): https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
My Video Channel on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bhstone7/playlists?page=1
My Mewe Group - Chlroine Dioxide Truth:
https://mewe.com/join/chlorinedioxidetruth
My Telegram Group: https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth
My Gab Group: https://gab.com/StoneMolecular
Learn more about Chlorine Dioxide as medicine Below...
Free Ebook Downloadable at this Link: https://chlorinedioxidetruth.weebly.com/
Free Spreadsheets Link (Downloadable or copy-able): https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
My Video Channel on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bhstone7/playlists?page=1
My Mewe Group - Chlroine Dioxide Truth:
https://mewe.com/join/chlorinedioxidetruth
My Telegram Group: https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth
My Gab Group: https://gab.com/StoneMolecular
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