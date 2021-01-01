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Dr Steve Turley, Why are Corporations insulting Americans? 31December2020 Globalization, Consumer Politics
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104 views • January 01, 2021
Woke Mega Corporations are against the Conservative, Nationalist, Populist. They are for Globalization. One size fits all. Disembedding is made in China of stead of local businesses. Vast standardized Chains. Amazon is larger then the Roman Empire. Local Tradition, Custom, Language vs. "Lifestyle Values". Traditional Societies protect their Jobs, culture and values. Liberal Globalist Trans-National Corporations want Open Borders and 3rd World Slave Labor. Boycotts and Buycotts Liberal Globalist Trans-National Corporations vs. Conservative Corporations.
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