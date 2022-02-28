The Law of the Terrain vs. The Germ Theory - Robert Scott Bell



INCREDIBLY GOOD SPEECH by Robert Scott Bell! DON’T MISS THIS!!!

— he gives a short, logical demolition of the germ theory of illness:

“The [widespread] belief in the germ theory may be the number one reason why we’re in the trouble we’re in today regarding lockdowns, fear of the germ, forced vaccinations, etc.”

“What we’re doing [with germ theory] is taking something that is a normal part of our everyday environment or “terrain” and calling it a villain, or a super-villain, about which we must be in a permanent state of fear because we can never truly escape it.

“So, the germ theory is a fear-based viewpoint on life itself. It’s a way of life that embraces fear as a permanent state.”

“The Priest-class in the Church of Pharmaceutical Mysticism. This is a CULT.”

“Germs are NOT the cause of disease — they’re the RESULT.”



It's pretty disgusting that we used 2 know all the plants that helped us heal 4 thousands of years until Rockefeller wanted a monopoly on medicine ? by having his doctors prescribe pills. That's how Big Pharma became huge and we got duped into the COVID narrative and half of the people took the death jab...