David Icke and Terry Wogan - and - Russia is trying to warn you!





'England has a duty to inform the world what the British are doing' Russia is trying to warn you!

Please watch the full context and from around 50 min onwards the evidence should become clear. In this report the leader of the officially registered English Constitution Party,

The leader, Graham Moore (Daddy Dragon) represents the country of England where the vast majority of people that make up the British Isles live (85%+). Graham explains why England has a massive opportunity to bring the British Empire to an end and take back the acts of union 1706/07. England has been taken over by the British and has been prevented from having their own recognised country 'ENGLAND'.

At 1hr 16min there is evidence of civil unrest in England. We have seen poor handling of the Brexit process which took four and a half years for Britain's MP's to deliver to the people what they voted for which was to pull the UK out of the European Union. It is clear the majority of the Westminster bubble did not want us to leave the EU. Negotiations were deliberately being stalled as it seems the bubble thought they could change the peoples minds. It was here were the true bias of the mainstream media was revealed as they cooked up a toxic brew of crisis after crisis and a massive catastrophe was to befall upon us if we were to leave.

To bring things right up to date, Graham conveys some shocking information that all countries around the world needs to know because you will certainly not be told by the mainstream media.

A man has attacked a migrant detention centre with petrol bombs and allegedly committed suicide later that day. An update to that is that the police have found no connections to any right wing organisations. He is a 66 year old male indigenous to these isles.

