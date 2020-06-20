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Finding Evidence - Ron Wyatt Discoveries - Photo/Video of Mt Siani
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18 views • June 20, 2020
I am putting up a few videos to day that show the super cool discoveries of Ron Wyatt. 5 items. About noah's Ark, Discoveries in Egypt about Joseph. Third is about the exodus, this video is about Mount Siani. Lastly the discovery of the Ark of the covenant. I encourage you to watch "hydroplate" videos on this channel that detail the flood and show further proof.
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