Xinjiang Livestock Were Isolated in Grassless Lands

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https://gnews.org/articles/507725
Summary：11/03/2022 Recently, Kazakh herdsmen in Ili Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture (also known as Yili), Xinjiang, accused China's zero-COVID of leaving their livestock starving to death