Which Best Describes Your Personal Day To Day 'Witness' for our Lord Jesus? Hot? Cold? Lukewarm?

(This provocative Joe Kirby presentation is posted here for your thoughtful consideration.)

278,808 views (YouTube) May 8, 2021

Regardless of age, the wasted opportunities that typically follow every 'lukewarm' Christian do a great deal of damage to each believer spiritually and socially. Evangelist Joe Kirby (OFF THE KIRB MINISTRIES) demonstrates how each Christian's critically important witness to the world is activated only after each individual's sin is acknowledged and confessed because of a sincerely repentant heart.

