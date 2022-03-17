© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Convention of States (COS) are misleading with the parsed Antonin Scalia quote and DEAD WRONG about the DANGERS of a Constitutional Convention - JBS-2022
Follow
0
Share
Report
60 views • March 17, 2022
Nowhere in Article V or elsewhere in the Constitution do the words 'Constitutional Convention' appear. The Convention of States people are pushing to change or completely destroy our Constitution. Remember there are Globalist factions on all sides and no 'mount on the wall' for them would be more 'meritorious' than to have destroyed America by destroying the Constitution first. The COS must be STOPPED. The narrator of this video makes the point that the best way to solve all of the problems that COS touts as the reasons for wanting a Convention of States is already LAW and laid out in Article VI. We must use the Constitution to preserve the Constitution... we must first understand it's provisions which are all there to read and understand, written at an 8th grade level by men of genius... ~JT
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.