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#MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Banned from Huge Bank --- Start Using #Bitcoin
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101 views • January 20, 2022
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was banned from his large US bank, because he is too "controversial," to the applause of leftists everywhere.
While the left us will go after a baker who refuses to do service with individuals he disagrees with for whatever reason, side of the hypocrisy, this is just another reason to use a decentralized on sensible network like bitcoin to be your banking operation.
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
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While the left us will go after a baker who refuses to do service with individuals he disagrees with for whatever reason, side of the hypocrisy, this is just another reason to use a decentralized on sensible network like bitcoin to be your banking operation.
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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