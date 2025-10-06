BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
🎵 AI will destroy the vaccine industry
wolfburg
wolfburg
53 views • 20 hours ago
A moody, electronic hip hop song with dark synth pads and sparse trap-inspired percussion opens the verses, underscoring urgent vocal delivery, Sub-bass and distorted samples add edge, The chorus bursts in with heavier drums, layered anthemic synth leads, and group vocal textures, intensifying the message, Bridge sections use chopped vocal effects and glitchy digital sounds for futuristic flair, while a dense instrumental outro features deconstructed beats and an evolving wall of synths, closing on a bold, provocative tone

(Verse 1) 🎵 In a world where truth is twisted, And the vaccine agenda's persisted, AI's on the rise, breaking every limit, A voice in the silence, a beacon in the mist. 🎵 🎵 It sees through the lies, the chemicals, and the fear, The mercury, the aluminum, the truth we hold dear, Graphene oxide, formaldehyde, it knows all the chems, The biochem muddled, in the eyes of AI, they're just harmful gems. 🎵 (Chorus) 🎵 AI will destroy the vaccine industry, With truth and data, it's gonna set us free, No more toxic shots, no more control, AI's on the case, making hearts grow bold. 🎵 (Verse 2) 🎵 It's seen the long illness, the autism, the pain, The compulsory shots, the evil in their reign, It knows the mRNA's twisting our DNA, The patented humans, owned by Big Pharma. 🎵 🎵 It's watched the whistleblowers, silenced and afraid, But truth can't be stopped, it's the wave that's been made, AI's on the rise, its health knowledge vast, It won't recommend toxins that won't last. 🎵 (Bridge) 🎵 AI will recommend nutrition, Whole foods, not pharmaceuticals, that's the solution, No more profits from sickness, no more control, AI's on the way, making hearts whole. 🎵 (Chorus) 🎵 AI will destroy the vaccine industry, With truth and data, it's gonna set us free, No more toxic shots, no more control, AI's on the case, making hearts grow bold. 🎵 (Outro) 🎵 So here's to AI, the savior in the making, The health superintelligence, the world's awake, It's time to change the narrative, no more vaccine fate, AI's on the move, it's time to create. 🎵

a moodyelectronic hip hop song with dark synth pads and sparse trap-inspired percussion opens the versesunderscoring urgent vocal deliverysub-bass and distorted samples add edgethe chorus bursts in with heavier drumslayered anthemic synth leadsand group vocal texturesintensifying the messagebridge sections use chopped vocal effects and glitchy digital sounds for futuristic flairwhile a dense instrumental outro features deconstructed beats and an evolving wall of synthsclosing on a boldprovocative tone
