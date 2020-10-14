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Tweet Series Day 28 (Oct 14, 2020)
Beatrice Quentin Anonymous
Beatrice Quentin Anonymous
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2 views • December 15, 2020
Hello Everybody, this is @SeaBrinkley, she was a terrific swimsuit model for many years and in one of the funniest movies of all time. She is misguided at times but she was great. Speaking of Super Models, how about @ChrissyTeigen. She criticizes everyone for being the worst thing in the world, a Trump supporter. She says they are evil. Would evil people want America’s economy be great? I think what is evil are the tweets listed below. I’m not accusing her of anything, but this is not normal behavior!

Note—Show Screenshot of Chrissy Teigen Tweets


P— Hello Everybody, this doesn’t count, this is @CindyCrawford, yes, THE Cindy Crawford. She was an icon in the business. She advertised everything and is one of the greats. What I hear about what they have to do is stay in shape, I cannot believe it. Talk about Demanding; it takes a strong and powerful woman to do it and maintain sanity. To all the Supermodels in the world female and male that showcase our fantastic products in America, I Salute You! Another popular Super Model is #JaniceDickinson, Yes, THE Janice Dickinson. She was great, but I just have a tough time believing what she said about an American Icon, I just can’t


Note—Play “More Cowbell-SNL”

https://youtu.be/cVsQLlk-T0s; #IveGotAFever

Note—Play “Joe Rogan Asks Hannibal Buress About the Bill Cosby Controversy”

https://youtu.be/7eFqA2s7ohA; Can’t be True

Note—Play John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Answer an Embarrassing Question on the Public Place They Did It”

https://youtu.be/qNV7eVy8-V4; What is the Obama thing? #SomethingsFishy
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supermodelschrissy teaganmore cowbell
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy