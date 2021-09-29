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Rep. Thomas Massie Fights Biden’s Vax Mandates and Disastrous Foreign Policy
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193 views • September 29, 2021
The New American’s Christian Gomez interviews Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) about Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates on private businesses and members of the Armed Forces, and how the latter mandate is already affecting military readiness. Rep. Massie also discusses Biden’s handling of Afghanistan and attempts by Congressional Democrats to expand visas to the families of Afghan nationals who allegedly helped U.S. and NATO forces. Rep. Massie also calls for U.S. withdrawal from the United Nations and its various agencies and to remove the United Nations from the United States.
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