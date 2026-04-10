How bad things are going for Trump Admin: Epstein investigation back paged for 5 weeks

"A war that bumped the Epstein investigation to the back page for five weeks is going so badly that the First Lady of the United States makes an unscheduled, impromptu statement about the Epstein investigation."

— American law professor James Sample

Adding:

Slovenia joins Spain’s effort to suspend the EU–Israel Association Agreement.

ℹ️The EU–Israel Association Agreement is a treaty between the European Union and Israel that sets the terms for their trade, political cooperation, and broader relations. It also includes a human rights clause, which can be used as a basis to review or suspend the agreement.

In a post on X, Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sanchez said Netanyahu’s “contempt for life and international law is intolerable” in light of the attacks.

“It’s time to speak clearly: – Lebanon must be included in the ceasefire. – The international community must condemn this new violation of international law. – The European Union must suspend its Association Agreement with Israel. – And there must be no impunity for these criminal acts,” Sanchez said.

Adding:

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said he spoke to the Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and expressed solidarity for the “unjustified and unacceptable attacks he is suffering from Israel.”

“We want to avoid there being a second Gaza. We will reiterate this concept to the Israeli Ambassador as well, whom I have summoned to the Farnesina. We condemn the bombings on the Lebanese civilian population, including the gunfire incidents suffered by our UNIFIL [UN Interim Force in Lebanon] troops, for which we continue to demand guarantees of total safety. We must absolutely avoid any further expansion of the conflict that would jeopardise the ceasefire in Iran and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz,” Tajani added.