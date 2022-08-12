DC Fantasyland - No Recession & Inflation Was 0% - Magic - Ron Paul - 081222

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This is from Ron Paul Liberty Report, today, on YT.
With each passing day, the Biden Administration drifts further and further from reality. Politicians are notorious for practicing deception, but when lying becomes constant, even it starts to lose its "effectiveness." The truth, and those who speak it, start to look like a breath of fresh air. Real life can't be powered by lies.