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Can We Regrow Our Limbs & Prepare For Power Shutdowns & False Flags This Summer
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230 views • June 08, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Regrow your limbs? - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-9660023/Humans-untapped-ability-regenerate-body-parts-just-like-salamanders-scientists-claim.html
Get ready for power shutdown - https://nypost.com/2021/06/06/energy-secretary-enemies-are-capable-of-shutting-down-power-grid/
Scientist deletes all tweets and account - https://summit.news/2021/06/07/scientist-who-told-fauci-covid-potentially-engineered-deletes-twitter-account/
Supreme court deals Potatohead a setback - https://www.scotusblog.com/2021/06/justices-deny-green-cards-to-noncitizens-granted-temporary-protected-status/
Another loss in court, AR15 ban unconstitutional - https://americanmilitarynews.com/2021/06/fed-judge-rules-californias-ar-15-assault-weapons-ban-unconstitutional/
Here's a clue global financial reset about to happen - https://www.cnbc.com/2021/06/07/deutsche-bank-warns-of-global-time-bomb-coming-due-to-rising-inflation.html
Here's the bullshit story of the day - https://thehill.com/policy/cybersecurity/557185-us-recovers-millions-in-cryptocurrency-paid-to-colonial-pipeline-hackers?amp
Full list of media outlets working with ccp - https://thenationalpulse.com/exclusive/western-media-chinese-communist-events/
Just another weekend in Chicago - https://www.independentsentinel.com/11-year-old-girl-was-one-of-58-people-shot-in-chicago-this-weekend/
Van Neistat Video - We are in the 4th turning - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xeVyfiP0cLk
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1402018331050217473
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Teach Your Children To Read Quickly With Reading Head Start - https://aimlessnews.com/ReadingHeadStart
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
Regrow your limbs? - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-9660023/Humans-untapped-ability-regenerate-body-parts-just-like-salamanders-scientists-claim.html
Get ready for power shutdown - https://nypost.com/2021/06/06/energy-secretary-enemies-are-capable-of-shutting-down-power-grid/
Scientist deletes all tweets and account - https://summit.news/2021/06/07/scientist-who-told-fauci-covid-potentially-engineered-deletes-twitter-account/
Supreme court deals Potatohead a setback - https://www.scotusblog.com/2021/06/justices-deny-green-cards-to-noncitizens-granted-temporary-protected-status/
Another loss in court, AR15 ban unconstitutional - https://americanmilitarynews.com/2021/06/fed-judge-rules-californias-ar-15-assault-weapons-ban-unconstitutional/
Here's a clue global financial reset about to happen - https://www.cnbc.com/2021/06/07/deutsche-bank-warns-of-global-time-bomb-coming-due-to-rising-inflation.html
Here's the bullshit story of the day - https://thehill.com/policy/cybersecurity/557185-us-recovers-millions-in-cryptocurrency-paid-to-colonial-pipeline-hackers?amp
Full list of media outlets working with ccp - https://thenationalpulse.com/exclusive/western-media-chinese-communist-events/
Just another weekend in Chicago - https://www.independentsentinel.com/11-year-old-girl-was-one-of-58-people-shot-in-chicago-this-weekend/
Van Neistat Video - We are in the 4th turning - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xeVyfiP0cLk
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1402018331050217473
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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