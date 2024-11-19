EXTERMINATION BY SELF-AMPLIFYING MRNA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Jane Ruby - 11/18/24: While everyone is celebrating or protesting the re-election of Trump, no one is noticing that new self multiplying mRNA shots are not only being rolled out, but half the Cabinet and the VP are building factories to make more of this bioweapon. But everyone in the "town" is asleep and in denial.