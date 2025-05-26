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Bright Videos News, May 26, 2025 - Every Viral 'Pandemic' is a Nocebo PSYOP
Health Ranger Report
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3584 views • Today

- Strait of Hormuz and Peak Oil (0:10)

- Advancements in Solar Energy and Cold Fusion (2:17)

- Impact of Oil Demand and Middle East Dependence (3:58)

- Logistical Challenges and Diesel Shortages (6:25)

- Preparation for Energy Shortages and Maintenance (9:51)

- Nocebo Effect and Medical Fear Campaigns (20:35)

- Critique of Modern Medicine and Vaccines (44:05)

- Microplastics and Clothing Choices (1:00:35)

- Interview with David Dubeyne on Food Shortages (1:12:47)

- Impact of Fuel Shortages and Economic Implications (1:15:38)

- Psychological Operations and Energy Lockdowns (1:19:47)

- Plastic Shortages and Food Packaging Issues (1:21:41)

- El Nino and Its Impact on Crop Production (1:26:11)

- Global Water Shortages and Data Center Competition (1:31:34)

- African and Middle Eastern Food Production (1:39:10)

- Changes in Global Agricultural Hubs (1:41:33)

- Preparation for Food Shortages and Economic Changes (1:51:16)

- Historical Analogies and Economic Predictions (1:58:38)

- Final Thoughts and Call to Action (1:59:53)


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