Bright Videos News, May 26, 2025 - Every Viral 'Pandemic' is a Nocebo PSYOP

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- Strait of Hormuz and Peak Oil (0:10)
- Advancements in Solar Energy and Cold Fusion (2:17)
- Impact of Oil Demand and Middle East Dependence (3:58)
- Logistical Challenges and Diesel Shortages (6:25)
- Preparation for Energy Shortages and Maintenance (9:51)
- Nocebo Effect and Medical Fear Campaigns (20:35)
- Critique of Modern Medicine and Vaccines (44:05)
- Microplastics and Clothing Choices (1:00:35)
- Interview with David Dubeyne on Food Shortages (1:12:47)
- Impact of Fuel Shortages and Economic Implications (1:15:38)
- Psychological Operations and Energy Lockdowns (1:19:47)
- Plastic Shortages and Food Packaging Issues (1:21:41)
- El Nino and Its Impact on Crop Production (1:26:11)
- Global Water Shortages and Data Center Competition (1:31:34)
- African and Middle Eastern Food Production (1:39:10)
- Changes in Global Agricultural Hubs (1:41:33)
- Preparation for Food Shortages and Economic Changes (1:51:16)
- Historical Analogies and Economic Predictions (1:58:38)
- Final Thoughts and Call to Action (1:59:53)
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