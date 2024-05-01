Leviticus 26:11-12

Have you ever wondered how it is that NONE of the religious of the Jews, in Jesus' day—super scholars all (by their own reckoning)—EVER seriously considered this passage as they accused Him of blasphemy and false prophecy? They were, essentially, accusing God of blaspheming Himself. And what about us in our dealings with each other? How little we know and how much we profess.



