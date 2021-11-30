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Jacques Attali, l'âme noire de la France, appelle à créer des camps de concentration pour les positifs au covid
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133 views • November 30, 2021
Tout est dans le titre. Cette vidéo est une archive pour le futur.
Source :
https://jeune-nation.com/actualite/actu-france/jacques-attali-appelle-a-creer-des-camps-de-concentration-pour-les-positifs-au-covid
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Source :
https://jeune-nation.com/actualite/actu-france/jacques-attali-appelle-a-creer-des-camps-de-concentration-pour-les-positifs-au-covid
=================================================
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
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