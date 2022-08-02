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Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 02/08/22 Bone On Bone Arthritis
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64 views • February 09, 2022
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Air Date: Tuesday, February 8, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing the spikes in COVID 19 infections and deaths. Stating that there may now be a third variant circulating. Asserting people who are unvaccinated and not taking all 90 essential nutrients will be in real trouble if the contract the virus. Contending people should support their immune systems by supplementing with all 90 essential nutrients.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding a Spanish study. The study found that Alzheimer's patients given coconut oil enriched Mediterranean diet for 21 days displayed improvements in temporal orientation. They also saw improvements in episodic and semantic memory.
Callers
Darlene has a blood clot following surgery and also has arthritis.
Stan has bone on bone arthritis in his knees and his doctor wants to perform a replacement procedure.
Rochel has high blood pressure and a bone chip in her arm.
David has questions regarding testosterone improvements.
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
Air Date: Tuesday, February 8, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing the spikes in COVID 19 infections and deaths. Stating that there may now be a third variant circulating. Asserting people who are unvaccinated and not taking all 90 essential nutrients will be in real trouble if the contract the virus. Contending people should support their immune systems by supplementing with all 90 essential nutrients.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding a Spanish study. The study found that Alzheimer's patients given coconut oil enriched Mediterranean diet for 21 days displayed improvements in temporal orientation. They also saw improvements in episodic and semantic memory.
Callers
Darlene has a blood clot following surgery and also has arthritis.
Stan has bone on bone arthritis in his knees and his doctor wants to perform a replacement procedure.
Rochel has high blood pressure and a bone chip in her arm.
David has questions regarding testosterone improvements.
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