BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 02/08/22 Bone On Bone Arthritis
InfoHealth News
InfoHealth News
112 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
64 views • February 09, 2022
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach

Air Date: Tuesday, February 8, 2022
Monologue

Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing the spikes in COVID 19 infections and deaths. Stating that there may now be a third variant circulating. Asserting people who are unvaccinated and not taking all 90 essential nutrients will be in real trouble if the contract the virus. Contending people should support their immune systems by supplementing with all 90 essential nutrients.
Pearls of Wisdom

Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding a Spanish study. The study found that Alzheimer's patients given coconut oil enriched Mediterranean diet for 21 days displayed improvements in temporal orientation. They also saw improvements in episodic and semantic memory.
Callers

Darlene has a blood clot following surgery and also has arthritis.

Stan has bone on bone arthritis in his knees and his doctor wants to perform a replacement procedure.

Rochel has high blood pressure and a bone chip in her arm.

David has questions regarding testosterone improvements.
Keywords
healthnatural remediesnatural curesnutritiondiabeteshigh blood pressurewellnessvitaminsnatural remedytype 2 diabetesdr joel wallach
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
137 Gut bacteria species linked to sleep quality in landmark study of nearly 7,000 adults

137 Gut bacteria species linked to sleep quality in landmark study of nearly 7,000 adults

Willow Tohi
30-Year Study Links Sleeping Nine or More Hours to 17% Higher Mortality Risk

30-Year Study Links Sleeping Nine or More Hours to 17% Higher Mortality Risk

Coco Somers
Study Links 13 Continuous Minutes of Moderate-to-Vigorous Activity to 72% Lower Dementia Risk

Study Links 13 Continuous Minutes of Moderate-to-Vigorous Activity to 72% Lower Dementia Risk

Douglas Harrington
Study Links Exercise, Liver Enzyme GPLD1 to Blood-Brain Barrier Repair

Study Links Exercise, Liver Enzyme GPLD1 to Blood-Brain Barrier Repair

Douglas Harrington
Health Report Highlights Fruits, Nutrients Linked to Brain Health

Health Report Highlights Fruits, Nutrients Linked to Brain Health

Coco Somers
The surprising cognitive boost hiding in your creatine supplement

The surprising cognitive boost hiding in your creatine supplement

Jacob Thomas
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy