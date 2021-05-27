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Arizona Audit Fervor Spreads To Other States, Trump Celebrates Bat Experiments | NFTV (5-26-21)
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110 views • May 27, 2021
Georgia may be the next domino to fall after the Arizona Audit shows promising results. Plus, Amazon is branding its vaccinated employees like cattle, and is giving a special sticker to those who can prove they received one of the controversial shots.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60aff3b47aaba7543fba090a
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60aff3b47aaba7543fba090a
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