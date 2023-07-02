Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
WEF's Harari Says AI Can Rewrite Bible 'Correctly'
channel image
Vigilent Citizen
3236 Subscribers
18 views
Published Yesterday

MIRRORED from What is really happening ?

Jun 18, 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pDKpRtsT9Yk

Yuval Noah Harari recently stated that the Bible, in it's current version, is incorrect. He stated that artificial intelligence can be used to rewrite

Keywords
bibleaiwefdeep fakeyuval noah harari

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket