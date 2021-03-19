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The Rise Of An Adam God.
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12 views • March 19, 2021
This chapter deals with what it was like to live in the Hitler regime. My parents moved to Germany in 1933 and returned to the U.S. in 1954. It is a comprehensive view of what it was like. People often wonder why Germans didn't rise up against him. This reading will answer that question. I became an activist because I didn't want to see a rerun of what happened in Germany. Time 39:27m
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