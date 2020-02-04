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Liberty Hangout & Other Things We Don't Understand (LiberTEA Breaks)
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19 views • February 04, 2020
Liberty Hangout: What fresh new hell is this? Mike & Paxton sit down and have a chat about Liberty Hangout, why we all need to read more, and some strange things that libertarians do that confuses libertarians. What a mad world we live in...
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#libertyhangout #politics #libertarian
Please be sure to like, subscribe, comment and/or share our videos if you like our content; every interaction is greatly appreciated!
Like what you saw? Hate it? Have comments, questions, suggestions, or complaints?
Come hang out with us on Discord: https://discord.gg/vffBVkm
Mad LiberTEA Links:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/liberTEA_party
Mike: https://twitter.com/angelinblackink
Paxton: https://twitter.com/s_paxton
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/libertea_party/
Minds Group: https://www.minds.com/groups/profile/943069785252818944/feed
Video Platforms:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/enjbz6myUPfP/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIg23XC2lthOg6umP-adLEg
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/liberteaparty
Bittubers:
https://bittubers.com/profile/MadLiberTEAParty
Podcast: https://anchor.fm/madliberteaparty
Support Us
Paypal: https://paypal.me/MadLiberTEAParty?locale.x=en_US
Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/the-mad-libertea-party
ART by the ART WOOLOO: https://www.deviantart.com/sortafriendly
#libertyhangout #politics #libertarian
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