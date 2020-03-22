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Who Created God? Yeshua/Jesus, the Great I AM
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15 views • March 22, 2020
My commentary on the 2020 Shemot Torah portion.
Other videos referenced:
Software Engineering and Atheism - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DAP-GxEDeM8&t=1311s
Bible verses covered:
Exodus 3:14
Revelation 1:8
John 8:56-59
Revelation 1:5-13, 17-18
Other sources cited:
The First Hebrew Primer Third Edition
www.BibleHub.com
https://www.ellopos.net/elpenor/greek-texts/septuagint/chapter.asp?book=2&page=3
Exodus 3:14 in Early Jewish and Christian Translations - K J CRONIN - https://exodus-314.com/part-i/exodus-314-in-early-jewish-and-christian-translations/
Image sources:
https://www.churchofjesuschrist.org/media-library/images/moses-burning-bush-39464?lang=eng
https://i0.wp.com/www.wrightpublications.org/storage/Lampstand%20Picture.jpg
Other videos referenced:
Software Engineering and Atheism - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DAP-GxEDeM8&t=1311s
Bible verses covered:
Exodus 3:14
Revelation 1:8
John 8:56-59
Revelation 1:5-13, 17-18
Other sources cited:
The First Hebrew Primer Third Edition
www.BibleHub.com
https://www.ellopos.net/elpenor/greek-texts/septuagint/chapter.asp?book=2&page=3
Exodus 3:14 in Early Jewish and Christian Translations - K J CRONIN - https://exodus-314.com/part-i/exodus-314-in-early-jewish-and-christian-translations/
Image sources:
https://www.churchofjesuschrist.org/media-library/images/moses-burning-bush-39464?lang=eng
https://i0.wp.com/www.wrightpublications.org/storage/Lampstand%20Picture.jpg
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