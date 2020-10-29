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Γ. Ιωαννίδης Νέα έρευνα για τη θνητότητα από κορωνοιό
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5 views • October 29, 2020
Στο 0,23% η θνητότητα του κορονοϊού παγκοσμίως εκτιμά ο ...www.ert.gr › eidiseis › epistimi › evzoia › ygeia › sto-0...
19 Οκτ 2020 — Η μελέτη του δείχνει ότι η θνητότητα της Covid-19 μπορεί να διαφέρει ... Μετά από τις νέες χαμηλότερες εκτιμήσεις του, ο Γ. Ιωαννίδης για μια ακόμη ... Μεταξύ άλλων, εκτιμά ότι έως το τέλος του 2024 θα έχουν πεθάνει από κορονοϊό 1,58
Γ. Ιωαννίδης Νέα έρευνα για τη θνητότητα από κορωνοιό
19 Οκτ 2020 — Η μελέτη του δείχνει ότι η θνητότητα της Covid-19 μπορεί να διαφέρει ... Μετά από τις νέες χαμηλότερες εκτιμήσεις του, ο Γ. Ιωαννίδης για μια ακόμη ... Μεταξύ άλλων, εκτιμά ότι έως το τέλος του 2024 θα έχουν πεθάνει από κορονοϊό 1,58
Γ. Ιωαννίδης Νέα έρευνα για τη θνητότητα από κορωνοιό
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