EXPOSED George Soros is trying to SUPPRESS radio freedom

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Glenn Beck.Jun 19, 2022 Glenn has warned about the heavily funded, far-left efforts of George Soros for years. Now, Soros’ latest move is an attempt to suppress free speech on radio. Mike Gonzalez, Senior Fellow at the Heritage Foundation, tells Glenn that Soros is trying to help purchase 18 Spanish-language radio stations throughout the country because the ‘humongous inroads’ conservatives are making with Spanish speaking voters is causing the far-left to 'panic.' He details the two women leading this charge, the stations at risk, and why this is a ‘play for the ideological suppression of free speech.’
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8p2b3xzWqD0