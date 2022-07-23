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Pangea
Sound Wave Report Systems
Sound Wave Report Systems
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25 views • July 23, 2022

Pangea 7-22-22

Genesis chapter 10 verse 25 states, "To Eber were born two sons; the name of one was Peleg, for in his days the earth was divided." The great Bible teacher Les Feldick mentioned in one of his broadcasts that he felt this verse refers to the dividing of the continents along the fault lines and tectonic plates. I think he very well may be correct.

Genesis chapter 11 verse 9 states, "Therefore its name was called Babel, because there the LORD confused the language of all the earth; and from there the LORD scattered them abroad over the face of all the earth."

So, if you combine the dividing of the continents and the confusing of the language you can have an understanding of how all the indigenous people of the earth wound up in all the far-off places, speaking all different languages. These tribes of peoples must have been exploring or developing regions of land far away from civilization, and the earth was divided while they were there. Sending them to places like present day North and South America, and of course many other places as well. Have a great day.

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biblereportlifereligionsoundwavegenesisobservationpangeasystemsmimicscourse of
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